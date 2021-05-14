Former NFL player Chris Long trolls Texans' Mark Ingram II over airline issue, fools Twitter users

Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long posed as an airline on Twitter to troll Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II but instead ended up fooling a ton of other people.

Ingram tweeted at United Airlines on Thursday after the airline apparently misplaced his checked luggage.

"Hey @united y’all just gon not put my checked luggage on the plane?! I have appearances and events and now I have no clothes," he said in the post. "Smh, I tried y’all out and ima try to avoid it from here on."

Long, who won back-to-back Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, changed his name and picture to resemble United’s account and quote-tweeted Ingram’s message saying: "You’re rich. Buy clothes."

The stunt didn’t seem to fool Ingram who replied back, "Your rich Chris how about u buy my clothes."

But a bunch of other social media users seemed to fall for Long’s joke.

In the end, the real United was able to help resolve Ingram’s issue.

"Ok I give credit where credit is due @united!! I called y’all out and you answered the challenge above and beyond," he said in a tweet. "I appreciate the hospitality and execution in delivering my bag to me quickly. And by the way I’m flying the friendly skies with @united tomorrow!"