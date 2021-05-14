Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Former NFL player Chris Long trolls Texans' Mark Ingram II over airline issue, fools Twitter users

Long changed his name and picture on Twitter to resemble United’s account

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long posed as an airline on Twitter to troll Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II but instead ended up fooling a ton of other people. 

Ingram tweeted at United Airlines on Thursday after the airline apparently misplaced his checked luggage. 

ATTORNEY FOR DESHAUN WATSON ACCUSERS SLAMS NFL OVER HANDLING OF INVESTIGATION, SAYS THEY WON'T SETTLE

"Hey @united y’all just gon not put my checked luggage on the plane?! I have appearances and events and now I have no clothes," he said in the post. "Smh, I tried y’all out and ima try to avoid it from here on."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Long, who won back-to-back Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, changed his name and picture to resemble United’s account and quote-tweeted Ingram’s message saying:  "You’re rich. Buy clothes."

The stunt didn’t seem to fool Ingram who replied back, "Your rich Chris how about u buy my clothes."

But a bunch of other social media users seemed to fall for Long’s joke.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the end, the real United was able to help resolve Ingram’s issue. 

"Ok I give credit where credit is due @united!! I called y’all out and you answered the challenge above and beyond," he said in a tweet. "I appreciate the hospitality and execution in delivering my bag to me quickly. And by the way I’m flying the friendly skies with @united tomorrow!"

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.