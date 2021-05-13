Attorney for Deshaun Watson accusers slams NFL over handling of investigation, says they won't settle: report

An attorney representing the 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took aim at the NFL on Wednesday for its handling of the investigation, adding that there are no plans to settle any of the cases.

Tony Buzbee told FOX 26 Houston that four of his clients have already spoken to the league’s lead investigator, Lisa Friel, on several occasions, but he attended the fourth session after learning that "some of the women did not feel like they were being respected."

"Let’s be clear, every time these women recount this situation, they have to relive it," Buzbee said.

According to the report, Buzbee said there are "probably" four more victims who want to speak to the NFL and about eight to 10 who have already spoken to the Houston Police Department, who he said "has been perfect."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last month that the league is looking into the situation.

"There are important steps that we will be taking as part of our personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision," he said.

Watson has maintained his innocence throughout and said in a statement released through his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, last month that the claims are a "money grab."

According to a report from the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen this week, there were rumblings of a possible settlement.

"Is Deshaun Watson settling his cases right now? At the draft, that's all I heard, that was in the works," Eisen said. "That's why Peter King has a whole bunch of teams that are lined up for Deshaun Watson should he be a viable quarterback in the NFL in 2022."

But Buzbee made it clear in his statement to FOX 26 that a settlement is not happening.