It's the end of an era.

Dustin Ackley, traded from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Yankees on Thursday, has played in Seattle since 2011 with a beard that just wouldn't quit.

However, new team, new rules.

The New York Yankees famously have a rule that players aren't allowed to play with facial hair (just mustaches). As such, Ackley was forced to shave.

Here's a look at the new Dustin Ackley: