New York Mets

New York woman sues Mets for $2 million after being barred from wearing Trump MAGA hat in Citi Field: report

Aura Moody said she was stopped from wearing the hat at an Aug. 14 game at Citi Field

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
A New York woman is seeking $2 million in damages from the New York Mets after she claims that she was barred from entering Citi Field while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, the New York Post reported Saturday. 

Aura Moody filed a lawsuit earlier this month after she told the outlet that she had been denied entry into Citi Field on August 14 after a staff member had said she was not allowed in with the hat which had the slogan of former President Donald Trump’s campaign. 

Francisco Lindor and David Peterson take the field

Francisco Lindor, #12 of the New York Mets, takes the field during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field on August 14, 2024, in New York City.  (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

"This country is supposed to be the beacon of freedom for all," she told The Post. 

Moody said she had been attending the Mets’ home game against the Oakland Athletics with several members of the Queens Village Republican Club. She and another member were told the caps were "too political" and could not be brought into the stadium at all, despite her making her First Amendment pleas. 

But Moody claimed that when she finally reached her seat after bringing the hat back to the car, she saw that other White members of her group were inside wearing MAGA attire. 

MAGA hat

Attendees wave their hats during a town hall event with former U.S. President Donald Trump and Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, not pictured, at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.  (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg)

WOMAN FORCED TO THROW MAGA HAT IN TRASH AT CARDINALS GAME GETS TEAM'S APOLOGY FOR STAFF 'MISUNDERSTANDING'

She is accusing the baseball organization of "racial discrimination and political retaliation" and "reputational harm," The Post reported, citing court documents. 

The Mets did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but a spokesperson told The Post back in August that the employee had been "mistaken about our attire policy." 

The spokesperson added that the Mets were planning to reach out and apologize to Moody and invite her back to the stadium. 

Aerial view of Citi Field

An aerial view of the field during the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals apologized to a woman who had been told she had to remove her MAGA hat before entering State Farm Stadium to attend Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. 

"In an isolated incident at Sunday's game, a stadium security member misunderstood a policy on prohibited items. Like most venues, ‘signage, posters, flags, or displays that are….political in nature' are not permitted. However, that did not apply in this instance. Moving forward we will work to provide clarity to all stadium personnel in these situations. We have also reached out to the individual involved to communicate that their experience was not consistent with our policies and practices and to apologize for that," the statement read. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.