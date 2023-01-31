Nets’ Kyrie Irving praises LeBron James after win over Lakers: ‘Still dominating’ at 38 years old

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-104 Monday night as LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not play on the front end of a back-to-back.

James – sitting out due to left ankle soreness, has had an incredible season statistically, scoring 30.2 points per game in his 20th year in the NBA.

Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving spoke about James after the win, praising his former teammate as he continues to impress at 38 years old.

"I definitely saw this when we were playing together," Irving said when asked about James’ season. "His ability to prepare himself mentally, spiritually, emotionally, game-to-game, day-to-day … I’ve been quoted as saying it’s hard to be LeBron James or any superstar in any entertainment sport, athletic, or business industry because all eyes are on you.

"But he’s handled it extremely well. We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he’s 38 years old and he’s still dominating. I don’t think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible."

James and Irving played together for three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the NBA championship in 2016.

James has continued to play at a high level as one of the oldest player in the NBA, showing little sign of slowing down.

"Continue to enjoy the shows that he put on because it's not going to be for too much longer," Irving continued. "Whenever he decides to play [until] but I’m enjoying the show. And I wish we could have got the chance to play against one another [on Monday night] but who knows what can happen down the line."

James will soon be the NBA’s all-time scoring leader as he inches closer to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The four-time NBA champion has expressed his desire to play in the NBA with his two sons, meaning fans of the league will have at least a few more years to enjoy James’ basketball greatness.