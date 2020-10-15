Nets to wear classic throwback jerseys at points during 2020-21 season

The Brooklyn Nets took home an early offseason win on social media Wednesday when the organization revealed new jerseys inspired by one of the team’s original looks.

The Nets will wear “Classic Edition” throwback uniforms at points during the 2020-21 season signaling they would move away from the black and white at times. The jersey is light blue with white streaks and red lettering and numbering.

The team posted photos of Kyrie Irving wearing the fresh look.

Irving, who grew up watching the Nets play at the old Continental Airlines Arena (now the Izod Center) in New Jersey, gave his seal of approval to the look. He grew up watching the star-studded Nets teams with Jason Kidd and Kenyon Martin make the NBA Finals only to lose to the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

“You’ve got the classic jersey that we’re paying homage to just that brief snapshot in Nets history, I’m grateful to be able to do it, and I’m honored to be able to do it, because I know putting that on is just paying homage to the legends that came before me,” he told the Nets’ team site.

Kenny Anderson, a former Nets guard, also praised the team for going back to the blue.

The “tie-dye” blues were worn during the 1990-91 season. Bill Fitch was the head coach of that team, which was led by Derrick Coleman, Mookie Blaylock, the late Drazen Petrovic and Sam Bowie.