Soccer
Published

Netherlands forward Quincy Promes found guilty of stabbing cousin in the leg

Promes was sentenced to 18 months in prison

Associated Press
Netherlands forward Quincy Promes was found guilty Monday of stabbing his cousin in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Amsterdam District Court judges said the sentence for the offense would usually be a year but they gave Promes a longer sentence because "the suspect is a professional soccer player and Dutch celebrity, and therefore sets an example to others."

Quincy Promes looks on

Quincy Promes of Spartak Moscow looks on during the warm-up ahead of the Russian Premier League match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and FC Spartak Moscow on May 7, 2023 at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia.  (Photo by Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Promes was not in court for the verdict. He plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia.

In a written summary of the verdict, the court did not identify the 31-year-old Promes by name, in line with Dutch privacy rules. But the case has been widely reported in Dutch media.

Quincy Promes pursues ball

Aleksei Sutormin (R) of Zenit St. Petersburg and Quincy Promes of Spartak Moscow vie for the ball during the OLIMPBET Russian Supercup match between Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow on July 9, 2022 at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, Russia.  (Photo by Mike Kireev/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Promes has scored seven goals in 50 international appearances for the Netherlands.

He was convicted of stabbing his cousin in the knee at a family party in a town near Amsterdam in July 2020. Police learned of the incident because they were tapping Promes' phone as part of an investigation into drug smuggling.

Quincy Promes dribbles ball

Quincy Promes (No.10) of Spartak seen in action during the Russian Cup 2022/2023 football match between Zenit Saint Petersburg and Spartak Moscow at Gazprom Arena. Final score; Zenit 0:0 (4:2, penalty shootout) Spartak.  (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

At the time of the stabbing, Promes played for Ajax.