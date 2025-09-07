Nebraska's Luke Lindenmeyer proposes to girlfriend after scoring TD in big win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had bigger things on his mind on Saturday night after the team walloped the Akron Zips in their matchup, 68-0.

Lindenmeyer caught the first touchdown pass of his career in the second quarter from Dylan Raiola. After the game, Lindenmeyer decided to make the moment extra special.

He walked over to his girlfriend Kailyn Storovich, a Nebraska dance team member, got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She said, "Yes." The Cornhuskers’ social media team caught the moment on camera and posted the moment on their accounts.

"I couldn’t think of a better place to do it – to tell you I love you and I want to be with you for the rest of my life," he was heard telling Storovich.

Lindenmeyer’s teammates jumped for joy as he knelt before his girlfriend. The two shared a kiss as he put the ring around her finger.

"All right boys. I hope to play my heart out for you every night. This is the love of my life right here," he said, addressing his teammates.

It was the cherry on top of a wild night for the Cornhuskers.

Raiola had 364 passing yards and four touchdowns in the shutout win. It was the most points the team had scored in a game since 2007 and most yards (728) in a game since 2014.

"It's a new style of Nebraska football," Raiola said. "We're not going to be a first-half team and come out swinging and then drop off. For us to do that performance, we suited up everybody we could and got as many guys as we could into the game. Job well done by everybody. We played really strong for four quarters."

Lindenmeyer had three catches for 44 yards and the touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.