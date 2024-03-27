NBC News' decision to part with Ronna McDaniel looks 'soft, weak and scared,' soccer great Alexi Lalas says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

American soccer great Alexi Lalas questioned NBC News’ decision to drop former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel from its network after only a few days.

The decision came following backlash from on-air talent like Rachel Maddow, Chuck Todd and others. Lalas wondered why it wasn’t up to the staff to "publicly destroy her on air" if she was truly as "deplorable" as the angry mob made her out to be.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If she is truly the deplorable and dangerous monster that these folks make her out be, wouldn’t it be a service to the American people to publicly destroy her on air with their truths and facts? Should be easy," he wrote on X. I’d watch. "

He added that removing McDaniel has the opposite effect.

"This just makes them look soft, weak, and scared."

NBC News’ decision came down on Tuesday.

NBC'S OUSTING OF RONNA MCDANIEL REINFORCES STATUS AS ANTI-TRUMP, PRO-BIDEN NETWORK

"There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group," NBCUniversial News Group Chairman Cesar Conde began Tuesday in a copy of the memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor."

Conde acknowledged McDaniel's hiring had undermined the goal of a "cohesive and aligned" newsroom and offered an apology to his staff.

"I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down," Conde wrote. "While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "Our initial decision was made because of our deep commitment to presenting our audiences with a wide diverse set of viewpoints and experiences, particularly during these consequential times. We continue to be committed to the principle that we must have diverse viewpoints on our programs, and to that end, we will redouble our efforts to seek voices that represent different parts of the political spectrum."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.