NBA's Adam Silver to meet with Kyrie Irving over ‘reckless decision’ to post antisemitic film

One day after Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets pledged a combined $1 million toward "causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that he plans on meeting in person with Irving shortly.

Last week, Irving was accused of sharing a film on social media with antisemitic material, causing the Nets’ organization and owner Joe Tsai to condemn Irving’s promotion of the film.

"Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said in a Thursday statement. "While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.

"I will be meeting with Kyrie in person next week to discuss the situation."

Last week, the Brooklyn guard shared an Amazon link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America."

The movie description on Amazon says the film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, the Sons of Ham, Shem and Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie packed with tons of research."

On Wednesday, Irving and the Nets each announced a donation of $500,000 in a joint statement with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Irving released a statement saying he "meant no harm" by posting a link to the film on social media.

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day," Irving said. "I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community, and I take responsibility.

"I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life, and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So, from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light."

It’s been a tumultuous start to the season for Brooklyn, which fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday just seven games into the NBA season.

