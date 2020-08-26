NBA to hold league-wide meeting after boycott over Jacob Blake shooting: Report

The NBA will hold a league-wide meeting on Wednesday night after players opted to boycott a trio of playoff games to protest the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, according to a report.

League officials have invited all players to participate in the meeting inside the NBA’s bubble environment at Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, ESPN reported. The meeting is expected to focus on how the league will proceed after the boycott.

The meeting could have major implications for the remainder of the NBA’s season restart. One player told ESPN that the "season is in jeopardy."

The NBA announced the postponement of all three of its scheduled playoff games on Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks opted not to take the floor for their game against the Orlando Magic. All three games are expected to be rescheduled.

Blake, a Black man, was shot multiple times during an encounter with police in Kenosha, Wis. The shooting was caught on video and prompted several days of protests.

The shooting renewed calls for action after months of nationwide protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd. Milwaukee is just 40 miles away from Kenosha.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told ESPN regarding the decision to boycott the team’s playoff game.

Top NBA officials, including league executives and team owners, were reportedly caught off guard by the player boycott. The league had taken several steps to show solidarity with players in their fight against racial injustice, including allowing players to kneel during the national anthem and wear pre-approved phrases honoring social justice causes.