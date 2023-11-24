Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA looking into allegations that Thunder's Josh Giddey is in relationship with a minor: report

Photos surfaced of Giddey with a female online Wednesday night

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Internet rumors blew up late Wednesday night surrounding Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey, to a point where the NBA is now reportedly involved.

The league is said to be looking into allegations that the 21-year-old is in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to multiple reports.

Photos surfaced of what appeared to be Giddey hugging a female from behind, and another one with a caption that read "just f---ed josh giddey."

Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey, #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder, controls the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center on November 12, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Kelsey Grant/Getty Images)

Rumors swirled online that the girl in question is 15 years old.

Giddey declined comment at practice on Friday.

"I get the question guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now. I don’t have anything to say," Giddey said.

Josh Giddey pointing

Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates a made basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game at Paycom Center on November 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.  (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Head coach Mike Daigneault echoed Giddey's sentiments, saying it was a "personal matter" and that he will "have no comment on it."

Giddey's status for the Thunder's game this Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers remains unknown. It's a home game for OKC.

Josh Giddey, #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder, drives to the basket against Keegan Murray, #13 of the Sacramento Kings, during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Golden 1 Center on November 10, 2023 in Sacramento, California.  (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Giddey is in his third NBA season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Giddey put up 10 points, six boards and five assists against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, shortly before the photos surfaced.

