NBA champ Kendrick Perkins wishes he could break out the 'hood version' of himself on ESPN

NBA champion Kendrick Perkins wanted to go off on the Boston Celtics over their performance in their Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but something held him back.

Perkins, who is an NBA analyst on ESPN, wrote on Twitter he wished he would be able to do the "hood version" of himself.

"If I had one wish, it would be for me to be able to (do) the hood version of Perk on ESPN because if I could say what I truly want to say about these Celtics I’d get fired on my day off!" he tweeted.

It is unclear what the "hood version" would entail.

Perkins has become a popular mainstay on the NBA crew on ESPN. However, comments he made in March about the NBA MVP race forced ESPN to issue an apology. Perkins suggested MVP voters are predominantly White and connected that notion to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic winning the MVP award for his performances during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The 76ers defeated the Celtics 115-103 behind 33 points from the newly crowned NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

Embiid had a career year in 2022-23. He averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 66 games. Jokic made another valiant effort to make his case, nearly averaging a triple-double. He averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

Both Embiid and Jokic are the cream of the crop of the NBA.