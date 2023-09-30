NASCAR star Nick Sanchez bloodied in fight after close racing leads to wreck at Talladega

Tensions were running high at Talladega Superspeedway as some of the top NASCAR Truck Series drivers were vying for position in the postseason.

Nick Sanchez was among drivers looking for an edge in the final elimination before the Championship Four 21 days away.

Sanchez was in the mix headed into Talladega and made contact with Matt Crafton's vehicle coming down the front stretch with three laps to go.

The contact triggered a big wreck. Crafton wasn't able to finish the race. Sanchez finished seventh and jumped to fourth place in the standings.

Frustrations boiled over in the garage.

A video from Frontstretch showed Sanchez being held back after a brawl.

"I’m gonna f---ing kill you in Homestead," Sanchez shouted, referencing the final race of the round of eight. "You f---ed with the wrong guy mother---er."

Sanchez was left bloodied.

He left the infield care center with some scratches on his nose and explained to reporters what happened.

"I was walking back to the hauler, tapped on my back, got punched in the face," he said. "Cheap shot, but it is what it is. I’m all for fighting, but no cheap shots. I got a cheap shot. Never had a chance to get him back. It is what it is. It’s a part of racing."

Brett Moffitt came away with the victory after starting the Love’s RV Stop 250 in 31st. He led 22 laps on his way to a victory.

Two races remain on the Truck Series schedule this season — Homestead-Miami for the Baptist Health 200 and then the championship race at Phoenix Nov. 3.

Corey Heim leads the round of eight and is 23 points ahead of Carson Hocevar. Christian Eckes and Sanchez round out the top four. Grant Enfinger is three points behind the final spot. Ben Rhodes is five points away, Ty Majeski is 19 and Zane Smith is 36.