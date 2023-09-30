Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

NASCAR crew member hit in the pits as driver spins out

Zane Smith was trying for a spot in the Championship Four when he spun out

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pit crew member was upended in a scary incident during a race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon in Alabama.

Zane Smith was driving the No. 38 Love’s truck into the pits when he appeared to lose control of his vehicle and spin out. As he veered toward his pit box, the back of his truck nailed the pit crew member, Charles Plank, holding his tires. Plank fell over the back of the truck.

Zane Smith spins out

Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Love's/ RV Stop Ford, spins on pit road hitting a crew member during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on September 30, 2023, in Talladega, Alabama. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

He appeared to be OK and talked to FOX Sports after the incident.

"I thought I could clear it, and I didn’t." he said. "But it looks like I almost cleared it, jumping over. I’m glad I made it on the deck lid instead of getting underneath it.

"We’re ready for the next stop."

Zane Smith spins out

Zane Smith hit a crew member at Talladega Superspeedway on September 30, 2023, in Talladega, Alabama. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Smith was battling in the Truck series playoffs looking for a second consecutive championship but fell off the lead lap. He came into the race on the bubble as the Truck series is just a few weeks away from cutting down to the Championship Four.

Smith was in fifth place, just about 14 points from Grant Efinger for the final spot.

Zane Smith at Talladega

Zane Smith spins out in the pits. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar entered the race in front of Efinger and Smith. Ben Rhodes, Nicholas Sanchez and Ty Majewski rounded out the top eight after Smith.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.