NASCAR crew member hit in the pits as driver spins out

A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pit crew member was upended in a scary incident during a race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon in Alabama.

Zane Smith was driving the No. 38 Love’s truck into the pits when he appeared to lose control of his vehicle and spin out. As he veered toward his pit box, the back of his truck nailed the pit crew member, Charles Plank, holding his tires. Plank fell over the back of the truck.

He appeared to be OK and talked to FOX Sports after the incident.

"I thought I could clear it, and I didn’t." he said. "But it looks like I almost cleared it, jumping over. I’m glad I made it on the deck lid instead of getting underneath it.

"We’re ready for the next stop."

Smith was battling in the Truck series playoffs looking for a second consecutive championship but fell off the lead lap. He came into the race on the bubble as the Truck series is just a few weeks away from cutting down to the Championship Four.

Smith was in fifth place, just about 14 points from Grant Efinger for the final spot.

Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Carson Hocevar entered the race in front of Efinger and Smith. Ben Rhodes, Nicholas Sanchez and Ty Majewski rounded out the top eight after Smith.