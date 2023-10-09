Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace praises his own maturity for not punching something after frustrating race

Wallace finished in 16th

Bubba Wallace missed out on a chance to make it to the Round of 8 on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval, but he was happy with the way he handled his own frustrations.

Wallace finished in 16th at Charlotte Motor Speedway and was dropped in the field after he was collected in a wreck between Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric. NASCAR said Wallace never made a full stop after missing the chicane and had to stop on the front stretch to fulfill the penalty.

Bubba Wallace waves

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Leidos Toyota, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

All around, it was a tough day for the No. 23.

"We weren’t supposed to be here, according to a lot of people. But we proved them wrong and proved a lot of people in the garage wrong that you can’t really count on the 23 in a road course race, right. That’s cool to say," Wallace said, via Sportsnaut. "Gotta keep continuing to work. I don’t think we’re a winning car yet but we’re light years where we were a few races ago.

"Ten years ago, I’d be ready to punch something. I guess that’s maturing and growing up … and accepting the fate – it wasn’t meant to be."

Bubba Wallace in Turn 18

Bubba Wallace enters turn 18 during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Oct. 8, 2023, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Wallace was unhappy with the penalty over incident on the chicane. He called having to come to a complete stop a "B.S. rule" but did not think it would be addressed in the future.

"They don’t care. They love the entertainment factor and screwing somebody else," he said, via Frontstretch. "I need to work on that, put ourselves in better spots to not get wrecked, I’m honestly surprised no one’s walked up and said sorry, that’s kind of bulls---."

Bubba Wallace gets out of his car

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Leidos Toyota, exits his car after the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Oct. 8, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Round of 8 begins Sunday with the South Point 400 in Las Vegas.

