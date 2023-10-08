Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr flees as car fills with smoke

Stenhouse finished in back of pack

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 7

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in the midst of a scary scene at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on Sunday as the final race before the Round of 8 field is cemented.

Stenhouse, who was eliminated from playoff contention after the Bristol race last month, was forced out of the race at lap 96 when his car caught fire. The NBC broadcast showed smoke filling the cabin of Stenhouse’s vehicle and a fire underneath it.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr during practice

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Harris Teeter/Totino's Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 7, 2023, in Concord, North Carolina. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

A few moments passed, but Stenhouse climbed out of his car under his own power. He nonchalantly left the car as emergency crews arrived to extinguish the flames. He finished the race in 34th place.

Stenhouse appeared to be OK.

The Mississippi native made the playoffs thanks to his Daytona 500 win at the start of the season. But he failed to do enough to make it to the Round of 12 as he was eliminated with Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Michael McDowell.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr drives

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is shown during practice and qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on October 7, 2023. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr drives the car

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is shown during practice and qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on October 7, 2023. (Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A.J. Allmendinger held off William Byron to win the Bank of America Roval 400. The Round of 8 appeared to be set as the race concluded.

Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney will move on to the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.