Kansas City Chiefs

Mystery grows as Chiefs brass avoid commenting on rookie lineman's absence

Chiefs selected Simmons in the first round of the 2025 draft

Ryan Gaydos
The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Josh Simmons was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was figured to be a main piece of the team’s offense moving forward.

The former Ohio State standout has played in five games this season, but has missed the last two under mysterious circumstances. Simmons was listed on the injury report last week as missing practice due to personal reasons. He was not on the injury report ahead of the team’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Josh Simmons lines up against the Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 29, 2025. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters he didn’t have any updates on Simmons. He said general manager Brett Veach was handling things in Simmons' regard and "we’ll just move on with that."

Team owner Clark Hunt was asked about Simmons during the NFL fall meeting.

"I really can't comment," he told ESPN.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suggested Simmons was dealing with a serious problem. A separate report indicated that he returned home to deal with a family matter.

Andy Reid looks on

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit on Oct. 12, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

"I’ll keep conversations kind of between us," Mahomes said, via the New York Post. "But I’m always praying for him. I’m praying for all my teammates, so I’m always praying for him. I’ll just keep everything else kind of private to us."

The Chiefs seemed to be more cohesive on offense in the last two weeks with major victories over the Lions and Las Vegas Raiders.

Josh Simmons in a preseason game for the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Jaylon Moore has since slid in Simmons’ place.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

