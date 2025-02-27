Travis Kelce's podcast confirms his NFL return with nod to legendary 'Wolf of Wall Street' scene

Reports circulated Thursday that Travis Kelce was returning for another NFL season, and it sure seems like the reports were accurate.

While Kelce has not publicly spoken on the matter, the X page for his podcast with brother Jason Kelce posted that Travis would be returning in 2025 for his 13th season.

"From the desk of @tkelce: ITS TIME FOR YEAR 13," the post said, adding there would be a "full breakdown" on the decision on next week's episode.

Attached to the post was a video of the legendary scene from "Wolf of Wall Street" in which Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, announced he was "not f---ing leaving" after he considered resigning from Stratton Oakmont while being investigated.

The video has Kelce's face superimposed over DiCaprio's, and the faces of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Jason Kelce, general manager Brett Veach and owner Clark Hunt superimposed on the characters of Belfort's colleagues at the now-defunct firm.

Pat McAfee insinuated he had spoken to Kelce via text.

"'My dog!!! I’m coming back for sure. Going to try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop,'" McAfee said during his show , saying the text was from a "source."

"'Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle!!!!'"

NFL Network also reported Kelce would return.

With Kelce seemingly returning for a 13th season, the Chiefs can go about the rest of the offseason without having to make any big additions at tight end.

Although not the offensive force he had been, Kelce last season was still productive with 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage and touchdown numbers were the lowest of Kelce’s career over a full season.

In the Chiefs' AFC divisional round win over the Houston Texans , Kelce turned back the clock with a vintage performance, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

However, in the Chiefs' defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in this month's Super Bowl, Kelce only caught four passes for 39 yards, and he made all of his receptions with the game already decided.

Kelce was open about considering retirement after the Super Bowl. Reports circulated before the game that the result of the Super Bowl could factor into Kelce's decision.

Among tight ends in NFL history, Kelce ranks third in catches (1,004) and yards (12,151) and fifth in touchdowns (77).

