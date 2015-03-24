Montana sets 2015 football schedule

Missoula, MT (SportsNetwork.com) - The University of Montana football program will face a particularly tough ending to its Big Sky Conference schedule next year.

On Friday, Montana released an 11-game 2015 schedule which wraps up with three of the Grizzles' final four games on the road. The lone home game in that stretch will be against Eastern Washington, which has won the last three Big Sky titles, on Nov. 14. It's followed by a Nov. 21 finale at rival Montana State for their 115th meeting.

The season opener against North Dakota State on Aug. 29 was previously tabbed by ESPN as the FCS Kickoff game to open the 2015 college football schedule.

The Grizzlies are 8-4 this season and will host San Diego on Saturday in the FCS playoff first round. Third-year coach Mick Delaney will retire after this season.

2015 MONTANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29, North Dakota State

Sept. 5, Cal Poly

Sept. 19, at Liberty

Sept. 26, Northern Arizona* (Homecoming)

Oct. 3, at UC Davis*

Oct. 10, Weber State*

Oct. 24, North Dakota*

Oct. 31, at Portland State*

Nov. 7, at Idaho State*

Nov. 14, Eastern Washington*

Nov. 21, at Montana State*

* - Big Sky Conference game