Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB umpire apologizes for tossing Madison Bumgarner

Bumgarner was tossed after appearing to be irked over the foreign-substance check

By Cortney Weil | OutKick
The umpire who threw Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner out of the game earlier this week has come out and apologized.

Per the New York Post, Dan Bellino, 43, who has umpired in the big leagues for 15 years, tossed Bumgarner after the end of the first inning on Wednesday. Bumgarner gave up a solo HR but then retired the next three batters. On his way back to the dugout, he was subjected to a hand check to ensure that he wasn’t using any illegal substances.

Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister, rear, while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami.

Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister, rear, while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Though his hand was clean, his words were a bit too filthy for Bellino’s taste. So Bellino sent him to the showers early, after only one inning and four batters.

Bellino has since had a change of heart. In a written statement, Bellino said, "When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week."

Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami.

Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

His statement continued: "While I can’t go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize."

To be clear, Bellino was the first base umpire, not the home plate umpire, so the situation is odd. But everyone makes mistakes, and Bellino has owned up to his. MLB says he will face no further disciplinary action, per the New York Post.

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks had the last laugh. They defeated the hometown Marlins 8-7 and currently sit just above .500 on the season, good enough for 5th in the NL West.