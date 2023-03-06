MLB star rips Nike over Ja Morant statement after Kyrie Irving controversy, calls company 'trash'

Chicago Cubs star Marcus Stroman took issue with Nike’s statement on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant in the wake of the basketball player’s gun controversy.

Nike released a statement in support of Morant, who is away from the Grizzlies with no timetable to return to the organization. Nike announced in February they would release Morant’s first signature shoe in April.

"We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being," the company said, via The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Stroman took issue with Nike’s comment and wondered what the difference was with the Kyrie Irving situation.

The Dallas Mavericks star and former Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to an Amazon movie that included antisemitic disinformation. The tweet created a firestorm in the NBA world and the Nets suspended Irving until he apologized for the tweet. Nike parted ways with Irving over it.

"Kyrie posted a link with zero comments and they ended his contract. I always knew Nike was trash. Thankful to be free from any of these companies!" Stroman tweeted Sunday.

Morant appeared to brandish a gun at a nightclub early Saturday morning. The Grizzlies said he would be away from the team for at least two games but coach Taylor Jenkins said before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers that Morant doesn’t have a timetable to return.

NBA GREAT PAUL PIERCE COMES TO JA MORANT'S DEFENSE OVER GUN CONTROVERSY: 'Y’ALL DON’T KNOW WHAT HE GOING THRU'

Jenkins said Morant has made "difficult decisions and poor choices" that he has to be accountable for.

"He’s definitely embracing the mistakes that he’s made but only time will tell. We’re going to support him and we’re going to hold him accountable to make those changes," Jenkins said, declining to lay out the exact steps Morant needed to accomplish to return to the Grizzlies.

"We love him, we want what’s best for him, we support him. It’s going to be a difficult process but we’ve got a great group to get through this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jenkins added that it was "an ongoing healing process."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.