Pete Alonso captures second straight Home Run Derby crown

Alonso defeated Trey Mancini in the final round of the Derby

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Pete Alonso defeated Trey Mancini to win his second straight MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field.

Alonso beat Mancini, 23-22, and did so with the extra time he earned while hitting the long balls in the final round. He needed to muster up everything he could to get past Mancini and did just that.

The New York Mets star was wearing the chain and holding the trophy at the end.

National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, hits during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Gabriel Christus)

"I’ve done this before and I’m extremely confident in my ability to hit the ball out of the yard. I feel like I’m the best power hitter in the game and it was on display tonight," he told ESPN’s Buster Olney.

Alonso won the Derby in 2019 and was unable to defend it in 2020 due to the coronavirus-impacted MLB season. But he was elated to get a chance to defend his title on Monday.

"This is awesome, it never gets old."

Mancini was making his first Home Run Derby appearance. He missed the entire 2020 season after battling colon cancer. He hit 16 home runs before the All-Star break.

American League's Trey Mancini, of the Baltimore Orioles, acknowledges the crowd after the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

American League's Trey Mancini, of the Baltimore Orioles, acknowledges the crowd after the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"Trey’s story is just unbelievable," Alonso said. "Everybody in the Derby put on a show but Trey’s story is just unbelievable. And I’m just happy he was able to participate and put on the show. Everyone did awesome."

Alonso defeated Juan Soto and Salvador Perez to get to the final. Mancini beat Matt Olson and Trevor Story.

Alonso has 17 home runs for the first-place Mets this season.

