Mike Tyson says Evander Holyfield fight on for May 29

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s talks to have a trilogy fight appear to have reversed course, and now the bout is set for May 29.

Tyson, 54, made the revelation during an Instagram Live session with Haute Living on Tuesday. It was just hours after Holyfield’s representative said Tyson turned down a deal reportedly worth $25 million to fight.

"I just want everybody to know the fight is on with me and Holyfield," Tyson said. "Holyfield's a humble man, I know that and he's a man of God, but I'm God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful May 29."

Kris Lawrence, who works with Holyfield, said Monday that talks were essentially dead in the water.

"We thought this was a done deal but it quickly fell apart when Tyson's people declined all offers," he said in a statement, via ESPN. "We were negotiating in good faith all along and it appears we just ended up wasting our time."

Tyson apparently had an issue with Triller, the company that showcased his bout with Roy Jones Jr.

"Just to be clear there is no Tyson with Triller fight," he wrote on Instagram. "I don't know any Triller executives personally. I don't have a deal with Triller or any head executive representing them for the next event.

"I am a partner in Legends Only League and my next event is with my league. I will never do another event or any business with Triller so anyone misrepresenting that they own the rights to my name or my next event isn't true. I am not with or ever will be with Triller's Fight Club."

Tyson and Holyfield, 58, have had some of the most memorable moments in boxing history, which of course included Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear.