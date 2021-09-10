Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later
Published

Mike Piazza's post-9/11 home run remains incredibly memorable

The Mets returned to Shea Stadium on Sept 21, the first professional sporting event in NY after 9/11

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
New award honors Flight 93 through acts of heroism Video

New award honors Flight 93 through acts of heroism

Bryan Llenas reports from Shanksville, Pa. the site of the 9/11 crash, speaks with award finalist Terry Ingram

Ten days after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the New York Mets had returned home in what would be the first professional sporting event to take place in the city since that tragic day. Nearly 20 years later, the events of that night are still remembered for being a pivotal moment in the nation’s healing. 

Major League Baseball had canceled all its games for a week after 9/11. Play would resume but the Mets would not return to Shea Stadium until Sept. 21. 

AFTER 9/11, GEORGE W. BUSH WAS CALLED UPON TO THROW THE PERFECT PITCH AT THE 2001 WORLD SERIES 

There was hesitancy up until right before the first pitch. Was it too soon? Were New Yorkers ready to pack a stadium and celebrate? Was it even safe?

The unknown consumed the minds of every player, including the visiting Atlanta Braves

"Should we be here? Is it too soon? We had a lot of trepidation, we had a lot of anxiety," Mets’ catcher Mike Piazza told WCBS this week. "Terrorism was still prevalent in our minds, was still on our thoughts. A lot of the fear of the unknown. We didn't know what was gonna happen, we didn't know what the feeling would be."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Mets were losing when Piazza stepped up to the plate at the bottom of the eighth. There was a runner on base and the normal pressures of baseball seemed insignificant to the pressure of giving New Yorkers something to distract themselves with. 

"I had the gift of focus and I felt very calm and I was able to slow the moment down," Piazza said. 

He would hit the game-winning home run, arguably his most significant home run. 

As a somber Piazza rounded the bases as the crowd of over 40,000 buzzed. 

Left fielder Joe McEwing #47, shortstop John Valentin #4, catcher Mike Piazza #31, third baseman Edgardo Alfonzo #13 and right fielder Jeromy Burnitz #20 of the New York Mets hold their FDNY and NYPD hats over their hearts during the national anthem before the second game of a MLB double-header against the Atlanta Braves on September 11, 2002 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Mets shut out the Braves 5-0. 

Left fielder Joe McEwing #47, shortstop John Valentin #4, catcher Mike Piazza #31, third baseman Edgardo Alfonzo #13 and right fielder Jeromy Burnitz #20 of the New York Mets hold their FDNY and NYPD hats over their hearts during the national anthem before the second game of a MLB double-header against the Atlanta Braves on September 11, 2002 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Mets shut out the Braves 5-0.  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was a release of emotion and people just wanted to be together," he continued. "People wanted to cheer about something and to be in the right place at the right time is an honor." 

Piazza was a hero in New York long before that moment but his time with the Mets will always be highlighted by the legacy of that home run.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com