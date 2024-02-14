Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVIII

Mics catch reactions to 49ers star's Achilles injury during Super Bowl

Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles while running onto the field

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

"Did Dre just get hurt running out on the field?" Yes, Kyle Shanahan — that's exactly what happened.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles as he ran onto the field during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Greenlaw was simply trying to run onto the field from the 49ers’ sideline in the first half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dre Greenlaw

Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts to an apparent leg injury during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Excited by a potential fumble recovery, he was seen jumping up and down. But when he decided to run onto the field, he tumbled to the turf and immediately grabbed his left leg.

After the game, Fred Warner said Greenlaw's Achilles had been bothering him — so, when he saw Greenlaw on the turf, he knew what happened right away.

"He’s just been dealing with that same Achilles injury for the last few weeks. So when we ran out on the field together and I see him drop down, I knew exactly what happened," Warner said.

So, his reaction to seeing Greenlaw was quick, yet heartbreaking.

"No!" Warner yells, a mic'd up video reveals, while the aforementioned Shanahan was beffudled.

The Kansas City Chiefs took notice, as well.

"Fifty-seven got hurt. Fifty-seven just got hurt over there," says Patrick Mahomes, pointing out Greenlaw's number.

Dre Greenlaw on turf after injury

Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts on the field during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

49ERS VET RIPS LINEMAN FOR SUPER BOWL BLUNDER, EAGLES’ JALEN CARTER SAYS HE ‘SPOKE ON MY DEAD TEAMMATE’

Shanahan wasn't the only one on the Niners sideline in disbelief. The same could be said for tight end George Kittle.

"Did Dre really just tear his Achilles?" he asked. When he got the confirmation, he called the news "depressing."

None of this was seen by the millions watching at home as the CBS broadcast came out of commercial to show the scene unfold. 

Greenlaw was carted to the locker room, and it did not take long for the news to come out.

Oren Burks, who filled in for Greenlaw, did not perform well. He allowed a completion on all nine of the targets in his direction, including a touchdown. Mahomes had a 134.7 passer rating when targeting Burks, while he had a 32.1 PFF coverage grade.

Dre Greenlaw on cart

Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers leaves the field during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It now remains to be seen whether Greenlaw will be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Greenlaw was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.