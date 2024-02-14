Mics catch reactions to 49ers star's Achilles injury during Super Bowl

"Did Dre just get hurt running out on the field?" Yes, Kyle Shanahan — that's exactly what happened.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles as he ran onto the field during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Greenlaw was simply trying to run onto the field from the 49ers’ sideline in the first half.

Excited by a potential fumble recovery, he was seen jumping up and down. But when he decided to run onto the field, he tumbled to the turf and immediately grabbed his left leg.

After the game, Fred Warner said Greenlaw's Achilles had been bothering him — so, when he saw Greenlaw on the turf, he knew what happened right away.

"He’s just been dealing with that same Achilles injury for the last few weeks. So when we ran out on the field together and I see him drop down, I knew exactly what happened," Warner said.

So, his reaction to seeing Greenlaw was quick, yet heartbreaking.

"No!" Warner yells, a mic'd up video reveals, while the aforementioned Shanahan was beffudled.

The Kansas City Chiefs took notice, as well.

"Fifty-seven got hurt. Fifty-seven just got hurt over there," says Patrick Mahomes, pointing out Greenlaw's number.

Shanahan wasn't the only one on the Niners sideline in disbelief. The same could be said for tight end George Kittle.

"Did Dre really just tear his Achilles?" he asked. When he got the confirmation, he called the news "depressing."

None of this was seen by the millions watching at home as the CBS broadcast came out of commercial to show the scene unfold.

Greenlaw was carted to the locker room, and it did not take long for the news to come out.

Oren Burks, who filled in for Greenlaw, did not perform well. He allowed a completion on all nine of the targets in his direction, including a touchdown. Mahomes had a 134.7 passer rating when targeting Burks, while he had a 32.1 PFF coverage grade.

It now remains to be seen whether Greenlaw will be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season.

Greenlaw was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

