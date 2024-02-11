Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVIII

49ers' Dre Greenlaw suffers Achilles injury on sideline in wild fashion

Greenlaw was celebrating a play by special teams unit when he fell to turf

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 11

San Francisco 49ers starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw had one of the most wild injuries you’ll ever see on a football field during Super Bowl LVIII. 

Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury after simply trying to run onto the field from the 49ers’ sideline in the first half, the team announced. He was questionable to return and later ruled out.

Greenlaw and other players on defense were on the 49ers’ sideline watching the punt return get fumbled by the Chiefs’ Richie James Jr., who eventually recovered and was tackled.

Dre Greenlaw talks to media

Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Greenlaw, excited by a potential fumble recovery, was seen jumping up and down. But when he decided to run onto the field, he tumbled to the turf and immediately grabbed his left leg.

None of this was seen by the millions watching at home as the CBS broadcast came out of commercial to show the scene unfold. 

And it didn’t look good for Greenlaw, who immediately went to the blue medical tent for evaluation. 

A cart came out for him to be taken off the field to get tests done in the locker room.

Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner celebrate

Fred Warner (54) of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a defensive stop with Dre Greenlaw during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The fifth-year 49ers linebacker is a crucial piece of their stingy defense, collecting 120 tackles this season with 1.5 sacks and four passes defended over 15 games. 

Greenlaw’s speed alongside Fred Warner in the middle of the defense was helping keep the Chiefs’ offense at bay in the first half.

The 49ers will rely on Oren Burks to take over for Greenlaw for the rest of the game.

Dre Greenlaw walks on field

Dre Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Greenlaw was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.