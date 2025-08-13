Michael Phelps criticizes USA Swimming's 'weak leadership,' volunteers as resource for change

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Decorated United States swimmer Michael Phelps called out USA Swimming yet again, this time going into great detail about his belief the program is declining.

Phelps posted a lengthy, five-page statement on Instagram, doubling down on his call for action within the organization.

"I’ve watched too many teammates struggle to compete in a sport they love without the support they need," Phelps wrote. "I’ve also seen the sport struggle to return its membership numbers to pre-pandemic levels, and I’m done pretending this system works just because it produces medals.

"Swimming, to me, was always about more than just medals – it’s supposed to be an environment that builds champions in and out of the pool. As a Dad to four young boys, it pains me to say that I’m not sure if I’d want my sons to be a part of this sport at a competitive level. Yes, swimming changed my life, but it also caused a lot of heartache, and its current state makes me both sad and angry."

Phelps began his post by clarifying that he wasn’t calling out the actual swimmers in the organization with his initial critique, but rather leadership outside the pool.

He pointed out the team’s decline in performance, saying Team USA won just 44% of medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the lowest mark for the United States since 1988.

And while Phelps referenced money as being a factor in USA Swimming’s decline, he accused the organization of "poor operational controls and weak leadership."

Phelps didn’t point the finger without offering himself and certain recommendations as solutions. First, he vowed he would be a resource for USA Swimming.

"My door is open and there is work to be done," he wrote.

He also recommended that USA Swimming hold an independent review of the entire organization. He believes an athletes-first mentality needs to be adopted to support swimmers competing at the highest level. At the same time, offering support to those young swimmers to reach that level is imperative in his eyes.

Phelps’ initial post was about former Team USA swimmer Ryan Lochte, a teammate of his during his Olympic gold-medal days. Lochte had sent an image where a funeral was being held for USA Swimming, with Phelps asking if the 2025 World Championships would be a "wake-up call" for the organization.

Team USA tallied nine gold medals at the World Championships, which led all countries involved in the pool. They had 29 total medals, which was also first among participating nations.

Phelps is one of the best Olympians, let alone swimmers, of all time. He collected 23 gold medals over his illustrious career, which remains an Olympic record.

