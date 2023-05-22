Expand / Collapse search
The PGA Championship
Published

Michael Block receives Charles Schwab Challenge, Canadian Open invite after PGA Championship finish

Block finished top 15 at the PGA Championship

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Michael Block captivated the golfing world with his unsuspecting performance at the PGA Championship this weekend and now the California club pro will have another chance to steal the show on the PGA Tour when he plays at the Charles Schwab Challenge beginning Thursday. 

Block, 46, quickly became a fan favorite making an ace in his final round while paired with Rory McIlroy and finished tied for fifteenth after posting a 1-over 281 finish. 

Michael Block walks on tee

Michael Block of The United States a PGA Club Professional waits to tee off in his group with Rory McILroy of Northern Ireland on the first hole during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The score qualified him for next year’s major at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

"It’s amazing. I’m living a dream," he said tearfully after the final round in an interview with CBS Sports. 

"I’m making sure I enjoy this moment. I’ve learned that after my 46 years of life that it’s not going to get better than this. There’s no way. No chance in hell. So I’m going to enjoy this."

Michael Block reacts to shot

Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, reacts on the third tee during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

But things seemingly have gotten better. 

Not long after the final round, Block got the call that he had received the final sponsor exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge.

"I just got a call from Colonial, and I'm in next week ... which is really even more mind-boggling now," Block said, via the PGA Tour’s website. "I'm readjusting flights to head to Dallas and Fort Worth, so I'm looking forward to that, to say the least."

"I've never played the golf course before, but I think it's going to set up very well for me, from what I know. It's tight, it's fast, it's hot. Great greens. That's me."

Not long after, the RBC Canadian Open also offered Block an invitation to next month's tournament.

Block’s finish was the best for a club pro at the PGA Championship since Lonnie Nielsen finished in a tie for 11th in 1986 at Inverness Club. He also earned close to $290,000 in prize money — his largest tournament payday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.