New York

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler teams up with Tiafoe to take on Alcaraz, Sebastián Yatra in tennis charity event

Charity tennis match raised $320K in humanitarian relief funds for Ukraine

Associated Press
  • Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat played tennis with Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz, and Sebastián Yatra at a charity event on Aug. 23, 2023.
  • The charity event raised $320,000 for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
  •  Butler teamed up with Tiafoe in doubles against Alcaraz and Grammy winner Yatra. 

NBA star Jimmy Butler took a swing at another sport Wednesday night, dressing just like a member of the ball crew at the U.S. Open to perform those duties and picking up a racket to play with Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastián Yatra at a charity event that raised $320,000 for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the war there continues.

Butler, who led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals last season before losing to the Denver Nuggets, is not new to tennis and is friends with 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

HEAT'S JIMMY BUTLER 'NOT WORRIED' ABOUT MAKING BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME

He teamed with Tiafoe, a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open, in doubles against defending champion Alcaraz and Grammy winner Yatra.

Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler looks to pass the ball during Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on May 19, 2023, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Other just-for-fun exhibitions at Stars of the Open in Louis Armstrong Stadium included John McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, Elena Svitolina, Gael Monfils, Chris Eubanks and Jennifer Brady.

The U.S. Open begins Monday.