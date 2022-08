Miami Dolphins 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins may be one of the most interesting teams to watch in 2022.

The team hired Mike McDaniel to replace Brian Flores as head coach and added Tyreek Hill as a legitimate downfield threat for third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami is poised to make noise in the AFC East.

However, the road will be difficult. The first four games of the season will not be favorable as two divisional opponents await.

Read below for the Dolphins' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Week 1: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, September 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals, September 29, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5: Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets, October 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, October 23, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 8: Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions, October 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears, November 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns, November 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans, November 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers, December 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 14: Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers, December 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 15: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills, December 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers, December 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD