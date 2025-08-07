Mexican IndyCar driver 'caught off guard' by ICE's 'Speedway Slammer' post on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security posted an AI-generated photo of an ICE-sponsored IndyCar this week, and it caught the eyes of some of IndyCar's officials and one of its top drivers.

The post was captioned "The Speedway Slammer" and depicted a jailhouse behind a car on the track.

The car's number was 5, the same as Pato O'Ward's car. The 26-year-old was born in Monterrey, Mexico.

"It caught a lot of people off guard. Definitely caught me off guard," O’Ward said Wednesday. "I was just a little bit shocked at the coincidences of that and, you know, of what it means. ... I don’t think it made a lot of people proud, to say the least."

"We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of yesterday’s announcement," IndyCar said in a statement Wednesday. "Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter."

O'Ward said he didn't see the post until a friend texted him about it.

"I haven’t really read into it too much because I don’t think I want to," he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in a separate post, used "SpeedwaySlammer" when announcing the new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention space by 1,000 beds. Indiana is home to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is where the IndyCar Series is based.

O'Ward is second in points, though Àlex Palou could clinch the IndyCar season title as early as this weekend in Portland. O'Ward was in Texas to promote next year's inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington.

That race, March 15, will be on a 2.7-mile layout that circles the home stadiums of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys and MLB's Texas Rangers. O'Ward threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Rangers' game against the New York Yankees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

