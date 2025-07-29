Mets' Francisco Lindor talks about potentially being named captain, David Wright getting his No 5 retired

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets retired David Wright’s No. 5 earlier this month, and star shortstop Francisco Lindor had a front-row seat to the ceremony.

Lindor, 31, said it was "so cool" to see Wright’s number retired. The five-time All-Star talked to Fox News Digital about Wright’s special day, and what it would mean to him if he were one day named captain.

"It was so cool, being here now for five years, I have had the opportunity to see Keith Hernandez, Doc, Strawberry, and now David Wright's number gets retired. This one was definitely special the way the people praised him, the way the people loved him, and it was cool to see the fans with their signs that he played the right way. That is pretty cool," Lindor told Fox News Digital last week ahead of Miracle Treat Day at DQ.

"It was special to see him, how much he put into this franchise, and how the fans were giving back to him."

Lindor is a logical choice to be the next captain of the Mets, and Wright spoke highly of the star shortstop prior to his jersey retirement ceremony.

"I love Francisco Lindor," Wright said via Sports Illustrated. "I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple of years. I recently found out that he played hurt at the end of the season with a hand injury, and nobody knew about it. He never said anything because he wanted to be out there grinding it out with his guys."

Lindor said if he were named the fifth captain in Mets’ history, he would not take it lightly.

"(Captaincy is something) I wouldn’t take for granted and something I wouldn’t take lightly, that would be a great honor," Lindor said.

The two-time Gold Glover said that if he were named captain, he would not change how he goes about himself.

"It would be an honor and a privilege, I wouldn’t change the way I am, I would be doing the same thing, I just would continue to walk the path that they set, and just being like I like said it, a huge privilege, a huge honor," Lindor said.

The 31-year-old star shortstop is once again having another strong season for the Mets. Lindor has a .251 batting average with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, and 17 stolen bases while playing outstanding defense.

Keith Hernandez, Gary Carter, John Franco, and Wright are currently the only four players to be named captain in the franchise’s history.

