New York Mets
Mets reach four-year, $50M contract extension with reigning NL batting champ Jeff McNeil: report

A club option could increase the value of the contract to $63.75M

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Jeff McNeil will be staying in Queens for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the New York Mets, ESPN reported Friday.

The utility player won the National League batting title in 2022 and was set to enter free agency after the 2024 season. But now the deal, which is pending a physical, will keep him in New York for several more years.

The report noted that a fifth-year club option would take the total value to $63.75 million.

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets hits a two-run double during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022.

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets hits a two-run double during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022. (Elsa/Getty Images)

McNeil's style of play emphasizes making contact with the ball when he is at the plate. In 2,039 career plate appearances, McNeil has struck out just 242 times.

He also has an impressive .307 career batting average, which is third behind Luis Arraez, now of the Miami Marlins, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman among players with a minimum of 1,000 at-bats since McNeil's 2018 debut. 

McNeil knocked in 39 doubles, nine home runs and 62 RBI in 589 plate appearances in 2022.

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets reacts in game two of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022.

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets reacts in game two of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022. (Elsa/Getty Images)

McNeil has been a key part of the Mets' roster since his 2018 debut, and showed his versatility by played at infield and outfield positions. He logged 106 games at second base last season, a career-high, and spent 47 games as an outfielder.

The average annual value of the deal is $12.5 million, which pushes the Mets' new projected payroll plus tax to an unprecedented $467 million.

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets attempts to turn a double play against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022.

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets attempts to turn a double play against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field in New York City on Oct. 8, 2022. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The organization likely believes the 30-year-old's skill set will age well. But the use of a pitch clock, larger bases and a ban on defensive shifts could play a role in McNeil's overall impact going forward.

The Mets won 101 games during the regular season last year, but had a disappointing end to the campaign with a loss to the San Diego Padres in the wild-card round.

McNeil batted a MLB-best .326 last season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.