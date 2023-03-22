Expand / Collapse search
Metallica gives vote of confidence to Virginia Tech fans who sang 'Enter Sandman' at tournament game

Virginia Tech has a Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Virginia Tech fans brought their tradition to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday in the team’s first-round matchup against Chattanooga.

Even as the Hokies were playing at home in the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia, the NCAA tried to keep things as neutral as possible for the tournament. That meant no "Enter Sandman" for the players when they came out of their locker rooms.

Georgia Amoore of the Virginia Tech Hokies drives the lane during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Cassell Coliseum on March 17, 2023, in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Georgia Amoore of the Virginia Tech Hokies drives the lane during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Cassell Coliseum on March 17, 2023, in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Robert Simmons/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

It didn’t stop Hokie Nation.

Fans at the Cassell Coliseum sang the Metallica ballad anyway. That’s rock 'n’ roll.

The heavy metal band gave Hokie Nation a big vote of confidence as the clip went viral across social media.

"You love to see it!" the band wrote on Twitter.

The tradition of "Enter the Sandman" being played at Virginia Tech games dates back to 2000, when the football team used it as they entered the field at Lane Stadium.

Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica perform as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica perform as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV)

"The tradition of students jumping up and down during the song started on December 1, 2001, when a Marching Virginians band member started jumping during the song and was joined by his colleagues. The tradition eventually spread to the basketball teams’ entrances in Cassell Coliseum," the school says on its website.

For the women’s basketball team, they cruised through the Mocs with a 58-33 victory. Virginia Tech then defeated South Dakota State 72-60 on its way to a Sweet 16 appearance.

Kenny Brooks, head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies, talks with Georgia Amoore during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on March 17, 2023, in Blacksburg.

Kenny Brooks, head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies, talks with Georgia Amoore during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on March 17, 2023, in Blacksburg. (Robert Simmons/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Virginia Tech will take on Tennessee in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.