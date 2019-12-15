Memphis Depay could be lost for season as Lyon fears he tore ACL in loss: repot

Memphis Depay, who plays forward for Ligue 1’s Lyon, may have suffered a torn ACL in a match against Rennes on Sunday and could be lost for the rest of the season.

Depay came off the pitch in the 46th minute of the match. Lyon’s sporting director Juninho addressed Depay’s injury after the match in an interview with OL TV.

“We expect Memphis’ injury to be quite serious. We expect it to keep him out for the rest of the season,” he said.

The Lyon medical staff fear that Depay suffered a torn ACL, French media reported.

Depay, 25, has had nine goals in Ligue 1 this season and has been one of the top players for Lyon and the Dutch national soccer team this season. He has two goals and two assists in the Nations League for the Netherlands.

Lyon lost to Rennes on Sunday, 1-0.

Lyon is in eighth place in Ligue 1 with 25 points after 18 matches played this season.

“I'm not happy with the results or the performances,” Lyon manager Rudi Garcia said after the game, as OmniSport reported.

“The evening is made worse by the fact that we lost [Jeff Reine-Adelaide] and Depay to injury.”