McGrady traded to Knicks in three-team deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Unhappy Houston Rockets guard Tracy McGrady has been traded to the New York Knicks as part of a three-team, nine-player deal on Thursday.

McGrady and Sacramento Kings point guard Sergio Rodriguez will join the Knicks, while Houston acquires guard Kevin Martin and forward Hilton Armstrong from the Kings, and forwards Jordan Hill and Jared Jeffries from the Knicks, Sports Illustrated (http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com) reported.

Sacramento will gain Knicks guard Larry Hughes and Rockets forwards Carl Landry and Joey Dorsey.

The Rockets have been attempting for weeks to trade the 30-year-old McGrady and his $22.46 million contract, which expires this year.

The 12-year NBA veteran has not played with Houston since December 23 and was granted indefinite leave five days later while seeking a trade.

Although carrying a career scoring average of 21.9 points, he averaged only 3.2 for six games this season at Houston.

