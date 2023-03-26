Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Mavericks
Published

Mavericks' Kyrie Irving gets fan ejected during game vs Hornets

The Mavericks were battling the Hornets

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had a fan ejected from the game between Dallas and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The stoppage in play came with 8:46 left in the third quarter and the Hornets leading the Mavericks 59-52. Irving called over an NBA official and pointed out the fan in question. Security went over to the man and had him escorted out of his seat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Hornets center Mark Williams battle for the ball in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Hornets center Mark Williams battle for the ball in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The fan was wearing a Washington Redskins hat and a D.C. United shirt. Hornets fans began to boo as security came to get the man.

It’s unclear what the fan said to earn an ejection.

Irving has had problems with fans recently. After Dallas lost its third game in a row Friday, Irving heard boos from his own home crowd. After the game, he addressed the fans’ reactions.

HAWKS' TRAE YOUNG GETS EJECTED FOR HARD PASS TO REFEREE

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving passes against Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. in Charlotte, Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving passes against Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. in Charlotte, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

"You obviously want to play well, but it's only five people on the court that can play for the Dallas Mavericks," he said after the game. "If the fans wanna change places, then hey, be my guest. Got years of work ahead to be great enough to be on this level."

Irving has been with his new team about six weeks, and he cites the recent struggles to adjusting to new teammates.

"And we're still feeling each other out in a way of getting used to each other's efforts and attitudes and temperament," Irving said. "And that's a real thing. That's a human thing. That's a human element. Whether people believe it in basketball or not, there's a very fine line between winning basketball games and everyone being on the same page and losing basketball games and things splintering and pointing fingers."

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is defended by Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, March 26, 2023.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is defended by Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, March 26, 2023. (Sam Sharpe-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even with Irving, Dallas is fighting for a playoff spot. Entering Sunday, the Mavericks sat in the 11th place just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks were 36-38 before their game against the Hornets.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.