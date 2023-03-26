Mavericks' Kyrie Irving gets fan ejected during game vs Hornets

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had a fan ejected from the game between Dallas and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The stoppage in play came with 8:46 left in the third quarter and the Hornets leading the Mavericks 59-52. Irving called over an NBA official and pointed out the fan in question. Security went over to the man and had him escorted out of his seat.

The fan was wearing a Washington Redskins hat and a D.C. United shirt. Hornets fans began to boo as security came to get the man.

It’s unclear what the fan said to earn an ejection.

Irving has had problems with fans recently. After Dallas lost its third game in a row Friday, Irving heard boos from his own home crowd. After the game, he addressed the fans’ reactions.

"You obviously want to play well, but it's only five people on the court that can play for the Dallas Mavericks," he said after the game. "If the fans wanna change places, then hey, be my guest. Got years of work ahead to be great enough to be on this level."

Irving has been with his new team about six weeks, and he cites the recent struggles to adjusting to new teammates.

"And we're still feeling each other out in a way of getting used to each other's efforts and attitudes and temperament," Irving said. "And that's a real thing. That's a human thing. That's a human element. Whether people believe it in basketball or not, there's a very fine line between winning basketball games and everyone being on the same page and losing basketball games and things splintering and pointing fingers."

Even with Irving, Dallas is fighting for a playoff spot. Entering Sunday, the Mavericks sat in the 11th place just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks were 36-38 before their game against the Hornets.