Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford throws 5 TD passes as Rams crush Jaguars

Stafford has the most touchdown passes for any quarterback in an international series game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Matthew Stafford put together an incredible performance in the Los Angeles Rams’ 35-7 domination of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Stafford became the first NFL quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in an international game. He threw three of those five touchdown passes to veteran wide receiver Davante Adams and two to rookies Terrance Ferguson and Konata Mumpfield.

Matthew Stafford stares down the rush

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Stafford was 21-of-33 with 182 passing yards. He didn’t throw an interception and wasn’t sacked. It’s the fifth time in his career he’s had five touchdown passes in a single regular-season game. The last time came on Nov. 26, 2015, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adams had five catches for 35 yards.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime.

But the Jaguars' defense seemingly had Stafford’s number in the second half. After allowing 21 points in the first half, Jacksonville began to stymie the Rams. Los Angeles punted the ball four times, running only 13 plays.

Kyren Williams is pushed out of bounds

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) pushes Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) into touch during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Jacksonville’s offense failed to turn any of the stops into points. Trevor Lawrence led a 10-play, 53-yard drive that ended with an incompletion on fourth down. He then had a seven-play, 64-yard drive that also ended in a turnover on downs.

It was those struggles that ultimately sunk the Jaguars.

Davante Adams scores a TD

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Lawrence found Travis Hunter for a 34-yard touchdown pass to get on the board with 9:06 left in the game. Stafford returned the favor and found Adams for the third time.

Lawrence was 23-of-48 with 296 passing yards and a touchdown pass. The Rams’ defense got to Lawrence seven times. Nate Landman and Byron Young each had 1.5 sacks.

Hunter led the Jaguars with eight catches for 101 yards.

Terrance Ferguson scores a TD

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18), scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Los Angeles moved to 5-2 with the win and Jacksonville fell to 4-2.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

