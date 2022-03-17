Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Stafford and AT&T release an all-time great commercial

Stafford spent 12 seasons in Detroit

By Gary Sheffield , Jr. | OutKick
Everything’s turned around for Mathew Stafford since his trade to the Rams and now he’s making commercials about that success. The Super Bowl champion and AT&T partnered for this heavy hitter that also leaves a nice message to his former team.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams runs off the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

After 12 impressive individual seasons in Detroit and a whole lot of losing, it’s refreshing to see Stafford have nice things to say about an organization he left behind. And we know everyone respected him out there considering they sent him to the one team he asked for. That rare occasion a star leaves town and upsets no one.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Welcome done, AT&T. Epic commercial.