It seems like Marvin Harrison Jr. may be getting exactly what he wants next month.

The Ohio State phenom is far and away the top wide receiver in this NFL Draft class, and if it weren't for a stacked quarterback class, he could easily be the first overall pick.

But the first three selections are very likely slated to be QBs, with the Bears, Commander, and Patriots picking first, second and third, respectively.

The fourth pick belongs to the Arizona Cardinals, who already have Kyler Murray. And they could really use some help on the outside.

That leaves them in a perfect spot to take the reigning Biletnikoff winner and back-to-back unanimous All-American - of course, barring anyone trading up, but it's hard to see those top three teams risking that.

Well, one of Harrison's former teammates thinks he's also a future teammate.

Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnsnon Jr. played with Harrison for the Buckeyes and predicted that Harrison would be a Cardinal after they moved on from DeAndre Hopkins.

"Right when I got drafted, I literally went to Marvin and was like, ‘Dude, you know you’re a Cardinal, right?'" Johnson said on "Cardinals Corner." "I knew he was going to be a Cardinal, because I saw what happened with D-Hop [DeAndre Hopkins]. I’m like, the Cardinals are probably going to want another 6-4 receiver."

Harrison's response when Johnson told him that?

"He said he wanted to be a Cardinal."

In his two seasons as a Buckeyes starter (25 games), Harrison had 139 receptions for 2,356 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Arizona has gone 4-13 in back-to-back seasons. Murray missed the back half of 2022 and the first half of 2023 after tearing his ACL.

OurLads currently lists the Cardinals' three-receiver set as Michael Wilson, Chris Moore and Greg Dortch. So, it sure seems like a match made in heaven.

