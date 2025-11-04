Marvin Harrison Jr disagrees with NFL great father's views on Cardinals: 'That's how he feels, not how I feel'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Cardinals' offense ranks in the bottom third in total yards in the NFL this season.

Kyler Murray, the team's normal starting quarterback, has thrown six touchdowns and three interceptions in the five games he’s appeared in this year. Murray missed Monday night's 27-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has faced some criticism since the Cardinals selected him in the first round of last year's draft — with his Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion father, Marvin Harrison Sr., among those critiquing Arizona’s offense.

The younger Harrison quieted the noise, finishing Monday night with 96 receiving yards and recording his third touchdown of the season. After his best game of the season, the 23-year-old Cardinals receiver addressed his dad's jab.

"Everyone has their own opinions," Harrison Jr. responded to a question about the Indianapolis Colts legend. "… He said that’s how he feels, not how I feel. I think that’s good to mention because I trust in all the guys."

In the days leading up to the Cardinals-Cowboys game, Harrison Sr. told ESPN it had become "very hard for me to watch the Cardinals' offense."

The elder Harrison pointed to the Cardinals' style of offense, suggesting it was unfamiliar and unrelatable.

"The style of offense that I am accustomed to, that I’m used to watching as a professional eye as a wide receiver … I just can’t relate to watching that [current] offense, that style of offense," he added. "Basically, I can’t relate to what goes on there … It don’t add up to me. I can’t deal with it."

Harrison Sr. spent his entire storied NFL career with the Colts, finishing with 14,580 receiving yards over 190 regular season games. Harrison Sr. noted that he tries to practice restraint when it comes to discussions with his son about the state of the Cardinals.

"It takes a lot of self-restraint and duct tape," Harrison Sr. said. "I got to close my mouth and just don’t say nothing."

Harrison Jr. praised the 53-year-old for excelling in his role as a father.

"He’s done a great job of just being a father," the former Ohio State star said after Monday's game. "He’s more hard on my younger brother now. He just lets me go out there and play."

Jacoby Brissett handled the starting quarterback duties Monday and finished with 261 passing yards and two touchdowns in a strong offensive showing from the Cardinals.

Murray was sidelined with a foot injury. After the game, the NFL Network reported that Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Murray would "remain the team's starting quarterback once fully healthy." However on Tuesday, ESPN reported that Brissett was named the starter for Week 10 after Murray and the team "consulted with multiple doctors on his foot injury."

Murray is now expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

The Cardinals are 3-5 entering this Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Harrison hopes Arizona can build on the offensive momentum from Monday going forward.

"I feel like we know we can do it," Harrison Jr. said. "It’s just about doing it, you know? I think that’s always the frustrating part. We have all the pieces. We have the coaches. We have the players to do what we think we can do, and it’s just about executing at a high level. I think we did a good job of that."

