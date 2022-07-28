Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Marlins
Published

Marlins top prospect Max Meyer needs season-ending Tommy John surgery

Meyer was the no. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the club announced Thursday.

Los Angeles Dr. Neal ElAttrache is scheduled to perform the arthroscopic procedure sometime in the near future. Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Max Meyer #23 of the Miami Marlins walks to the dugout with a trainer after leaving the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury in the first inning at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Max Meyer #23 of the Miami Marlins walks to the dugout with a trainer after leaving the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury in the first inning at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Meyer, one of Miami’s top prospects and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, left his second major league start on Friday in Pittsburgh after throwing 10 pitches. He missed a month earlier this season with right ulnar nerve irritation.

ANGELS' MIKE TROUT DISMISSES NOTION HIS CAREER IS OVER AFTER BEING DIAGNOSED WITH ‘PRETTY RARE’ BACK CONDITION

Max Meyer #23 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23, 2022 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Max Meyer #23 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23, 2022 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA.  (Photo by Michael Longo/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Meyer (0-1) was a combined 9-8 with a 2.77 earned-run average in 35 minor league starts before being called up by the Marlins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Max Meyer #23 of the Miami Marlins talks Jacob Stallings #58 and a trainer in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

Max Meyer #23 of the Miami Marlins talks Jacob Stallings #58 and a trainer in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 23, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Also, Miami left-hander Daniel Castano had to leave the Marlins' game at Cincinnati on Thursday in the first inning after being hit near his left eye by a line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano, the Reds' fifth batter. Castano walked off the field under his own power after being looked at by Miami medical personnel. There was no immediate word on his condition.