Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Marlins rookie pitcher Campbell gets 80-game drug suspension

The 25-year-old Campbell, a Rule 5 acquisition in December from Tampa Bay, said he never knowingly ingested the PED, or had even heard of it

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.

The suspension involving the performance-enhancing drug dehydrochlormethyltestosterone was effective immediately, MLB said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 25-year-old Campbell, a Rule 5 acquisition in December from Tampa Bay, said he never knowingly ingested the PED, or had even heard of it.

"Due to the fact that I do not know the origin of how this substance has entered into my system, I currently have no viable defense," Campbell said in a statement. "I have unfortunately become one of the many athletes, across multiple sports, who are presenting themselves to the world and asking for members of the anti-doping world to help us find answers as to why this metabolite is continuing to show up in athletes’ bodies, and ultimately costing them significant detours in their careers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Campbell apologized for bringing "negative light" to those who believe in him. He made his big league debut this season and was 0-2 with an 8.74 ERA in five games and 11 1/3 innings. He made one start for Miami, last Saturday in Washington, and gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said the organization was disappointed by the news of Campbell's suspension.

"The Marlins support MLB’s continued efforts to maintain a level playing field for our athletes," Ng said in a statement.