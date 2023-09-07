Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Marlins ball boy commits foul play in fair territory during game

The Dodgers won the game 10-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A Miami Marlins ball boy had a bit of a brain fart during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The strange faux pas occurred in the sixth inning with the Dodgers leading the Marlins, 3-0. Mookie Betts was on first base when Freddie Freeman hit a liner just in fair territory down the right field foul line.

A Marlins hat

A Miami Marlins cap and glove rest in the dugout during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 14, 2023 at loanDepot Park in Miami. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The ball bounced twice and sped toward foul territory where the ball boy was stationed. He then grabbed the ball with his glove and nonchalantly tossed into the crowd as Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez moved in to make the play.

The umpires determined that Betts had rounded third and allowed him to score to make the game 4-0. Freeman was credited with a double.

Los Angeles won the game 10-0.

Ryan Pepiot throws

Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot went 6 2/3 perfect innings before he allowed a single to Marlins slugger Josh Bell. He was taken out, and Caleb Ferguson would come into the game and allow a leadoff single in the eighth.

"There’s a little bit of disappointment because, obviously, you want to have one of those special moments," Pepiot said. "But it’s baseball. The guy got on base and hit a good pitch. Anything can happen in the game."

Mookie Betts removes his gloves

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, #50, walks in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami Sept. 7, 2023. (Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports)

The Dodgers moved to 85-54 with the win. Miami fell to 72-68.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.