Marlins ball boy commits foul play in fair territory during game

A Miami Marlins ball boy had a bit of a brain fart during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The strange faux pas occurred in the sixth inning with the Dodgers leading the Marlins, 3-0. Mookie Betts was on first base when Freddie Freeman hit a liner just in fair territory down the right field foul line.

The ball bounced twice and sped toward foul territory where the ball boy was stationed. He then grabbed the ball with his glove and nonchalantly tossed into the crowd as Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez moved in to make the play.

The umpires determined that Betts had rounded third and allowed him to score to make the game 4-0. Freeman was credited with a double.

Los Angeles won the game 10-0.

Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot went 6 2/3 perfect innings before he allowed a single to Marlins slugger Josh Bell. He was taken out, and Caleb Ferguson would come into the game and allow a leadoff single in the eighth.

"There’s a little bit of disappointment because, obviously, you want to have one of those special moments," Pepiot said. "But it’s baseball. The guy got on base and hit a good pitch. Anything can happen in the game."

The Dodgers moved to 85-54 with the win. Miami fell to 72-68.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.