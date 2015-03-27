Magic cool off Warriors

J.J. Redick was one of six Magic players in double-figures, scoring a team-high 16 points as Orlando halted Golden State's five-game winning streak with a 99-85 victory.

Redick knocked down 4-of-7 from 3-point range in helping the Magic to their second victory of the season over Golden State.

"Maybe we just matchup really well with those guys," said Redick. "We've ended two of their winning streaks."

Nikola Vucevic and Jameer Nelson each recorded double-doubles, with Vucevic tallying 12 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Nelson chipped in with 10 points and 11 assists for Orlando, which snapped a four-game home losing streak.

The Warriors have lost just twice in their last 10 games, both to the Magic. Stephen Curry scored 25 and David Lee put forth 24 points and 15 rebounds, but Golden State got little help from the rest of the team.

"Give them credit," said Warriors coach Mark Jackson. "They made shots, they made plays, their bench was off the charts."

Jarrett Jack was the only other player in double-figures for the Warriors. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Golden State, which is in the midst of a seven-game road trip, was aiming to match its second-longest road winning streak since 2005, but shot a poor 37 percent and trailed by double-digits most of the contest.

After the Warriors made just six shots in the opening quarter, the Magic took a 19-14 lead into the second and padded their advantage with a 10-2 surge early in the period to build a 13-point edge.

The Magic, who registered 10 blocks before halftime, used tough interior defense to help hold the Warriors to just 28.8 percent (15-of-52) shooting in the first half.

The Warriors looked to be gaining some offensive momentum midway through the second, however, following a couple of easy scores. They pulled within three on Curry's triple to cap a 9-2 spurt, but the Magic ripped off a 17-4 run to end the period and take a 51-35 advantage into halftime.

Following a barrage of 3-pointers, the Warriors were able to cut the deficit to single-digits, as Curry and Klay Thompson each knocked down a pair before Jack connected on one to make it 63-54. However, the Warriors couldn't come any closer, as the Magic fired right back with three's of their own.

Moore, Arron Afflalo and Redick each buried treys to spark a 11-0 run to bring the margin back to 20. Redick then hit a buzzer beating pull up jumper as time expired in the third to give the Magic an 81-64 advantage going into the final stanza.

Seven straight points from Golden State saw the margin cut to 10 late in fourth, but Nelson scored two buckets in a row to put the game out of reach.

Game Notes

Orlando has captured eight of the last nine contests against the Warriors ... Golden State fell to 9-2 against the Eastern Conference this season ... Lee set a new career-best by notching his sixth straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds ... Golden State will conclude its road trip in Atlanta on Saturday ... After missing the last 12 games with a calf injury, the Warriors' Richard Jefferson returned to action. He finished with two points, three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes of play.