Machine Gun Kelly attempts to lure Chiefs' Travis Kelce to the Browns: 'I will give you $500,000 cash'

A recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's popular podcast "New Heights" featured Grammy-nominated artist and self-proclaimed Cleveland Browns fan Machine Gun Kelly.

Kelly, who grew up in Cleveland, pleaded that Travis leave the Kansas City Chiefs in favor of the Browns. He even offered the star tight end a monetary incentive if he actually made the leap.

"I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship, and just as a Clevelander, if I did not insert this question personally," Kelly said.

"I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival, just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights."

Travis and his brother Jason grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, which is roughly 10 miles from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Kelly even offered to send Kelce coffee from his restaurant if he donned the Browns colors.

"As well as every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here."

After a few moments of laughter, Kelce responded to Kelly's request by admitting that he dreamed of playing for his hometown team when he was starting his NFL career.

"You know that was the original dream, dawg," Kelce said. "You know that was the dream."

Despite the tempting offer, Kelce made sure to mention how happy he was playing in Kansas City.

"Hey, I’ll tell you what, man. That is an intriguing offer," said Travis. "It is an intriguing offer because you know how much we love the east side of Cleveland, the Heights, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, you already know, brother. I’m not gonna lie – situation’s really good in Kansas City."

Kelce joined Kelly on stage earlier this year at the Jam Music Festival in Kansas City.

Kelly even offered to work in a music studio near the Browns' stadium if he would entice Kelce to make the career move.

"I’ll make beats in the locker room every day. I’ll set up a studio in the closet if that’s what needs to happen to make Travis come home," he said.

Kelly didn't pressure Kelce into making a quick decision and said his offer would still be standing down the road.

"There is no decision that needs to be made right now," the musician said, "but just know my offer is real, and it’s on the table."

The Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has gone to win two Super Bowls in Kansas City and is an eight-time Pro Bowler.