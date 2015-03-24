Luck throws 4 TD passes, Colts have 37-10 lead over Giants heading to fourth quarter

next Image 1 of 2

Andrew Luck threw three of his four touchdown passes in the third quarter, and the Indianapolis Colts carried a 37-10 lead over the New York Giants into the fourth quarter on Monday night.

Luck threw a 31-yard scoring pass that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton ripped out of the hands of Giants cornerback Dominique Cromartie. He also had a 40-yarder to Reggie Wayne when defensive back Jayron Hosley went for an interception and missed it.

Luck added 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dwayne Allen after Jonathan Newsome forced an Eli Manning fumble with a sack and Sergio Brown returned it to the New York 4.

It looked as if the Giants were in a giving mood.

Luck's 32-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Coby Fleener in the second quarter came just seconds before New York coach Tom Coughlin got to throw a red flag to challenge a catch by Fleener on a 21-yard play right in front of the New York bench. Replays seemed to show the tight end did not hold on to the ball as he was tackled.

The Colts hurried to the line of scrimmage and got off the play. The Giants were caught off guard and Fleener was wide open at the 20 for a stroll into the end zone.

Luck was 24 of 44 for 350 yards after three quarters. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in a franchise-record seven straight games.

Adam Vinatieri added field goals of 48, 31 and 48 yards, while the Colts defense was solid after it was shredded by Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 51-34 loss last Sunday.

The Giants, who were coming off a bye looking to snap a two-game losing streak, got a 38-yard field goal from Josh Brown in the second quarter and a 1-yard TD run from rookie Andrew Williams in the third. It was set up by a 59-yard catch-and-run by rookie receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It might have been the only highlight for the Giants, who are going to have to regroup quickly to avoid a third straight season out of the playoffs.

Williams' touchdown run cut the Colts lead to 23-10, but Luck completed a 22-yard pass to former Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw and an 11-yarder to Fleener on third down to set up the TD by Wayne, who returned to the lineup after missing last week with an elbow injury.

Manning, who tied Phil Simms for the Giants' record for starts by a quarterback at 159, was 13 of 30 for 193 yards.

New York honored Michael Strahan at halftime, presenting him with his Hall of Fame ring. He was inducted into the Hall in Canton, Ohio, in August.

