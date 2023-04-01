Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Louisiana State University gymnast Elena Arenas shows off backflips as LSU Tigers advance in NCAA tournament

The LSU Tigers will compete in the regional finals on Sunday

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Nassar victims' attorney slams USA Gymnastics bankruptcy Video

Nassar victims' attorney slams USA Gymnastics bankruptcy

Attorney John Manly reacts to USA Gymnastics filing for bankruptcy following Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnast Elena Arenas showed off her somersault skills in a recent TIk Tok video, as the Tigers gear up for the NCAA regional finals.

Arenas and her teammates advanced in the NCAA tournament after the Denver Regional on Friday. The second-seeded team clinched first place in a tie with Oregon State during the first session, beating Nebraska and Georgia.

In a video posted on Tuesday, Arenas, 21, performed two perfect backflips on the spot. Arenas is seen performing a flip, kneeling, getting up and then acing another backflip.

"Oh my god," one stunned TikTok user wrote.

IOWA'S CAITLIN CLARK SETS RECORD WITH 41-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE, HITS JOHN CENA TAUNT

Elena Arenas of LSU competes on the vault during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. 

Elena Arenas of LSU competes on the vault during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. 

"Just watching this made me exhausted," another commentator said.

LSU teammate Olivia Dunne – one of the most-followed student-athletes on Instagram and TikTok– jokingly commented, "such a talented soccer player" in response.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Elena Arenas of LSU competes on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.

Elena Arenas of LSU competes on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.

The LSU Tigers are set to compete in the regional finals on Sunday. The NCAA championships will be held on April 13 and 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last week, Dunne offered advice to student-atheletes on Snapchat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LSU Tigers gymnast Elena Arenas competes on the uneven bars during a match between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on February 03, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

LSU Tigers gymnast Elena Arenas competes on the uneven bars during a match between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on February 03, 2023, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

"1. find a balance between school, sports, and a social life and try to stick to a routine," Dunne wrote. "2. On ur off days take time to rest and do things you enjoy outside of your sport. 3. Eat properly because it can be a long day." 