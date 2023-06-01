LSU football team shows off new air-conditioned helmets ahead of 2023 season

Cooler heads will prevail once the 2023 college football season begins – at least for the LSU Tigers.

Tiger Stadium is located in Baton Rouge, which can easily get extremely humid and hot throughout the season. The new helmets will have built-in air-conditioning units and are expected to help combat the uncomfortable conditions.

A battery system that powers the air-conditioners will have a five-hour lifespan before it needs to be recharged.

The football players will use the air-conditioned helmets for all practices and games in 2023.

The helmets were created by a Louisiana-based company named Tigeraire. The air-conditioning units are expected to last up to four years.

In a video from Tigeraire, the football players seemed excited about the opportunity to try on the helmets.

Each helmet will allow players to customize how the cool air is distributed. A player can opt to have the air pump down toward their nose and mouth or have it blow directly on their forehead.

A defogging mechanism will kick in whenever a player adds a visor to their helmet.

It remains to be seen if the cooler helmets will be an advantage for LSU.

Not matter what, it is likely that other college football programs across the country will look into similar technology for their players.

This season, the Tigers' schedule includes road games against Florida State in Orlando, Mississippi State in Starkville, Ole Miss in Oxford and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. All of those games will likely feature warm temperatures.

The team's home games outdoors at Tiger Stadium are also expected to be very warm, especially games in September.